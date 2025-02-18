The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $336,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Home Depot by 295.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after buying an additional 479,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average of $396.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

