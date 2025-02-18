D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $22.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

