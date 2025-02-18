Hara Capital LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 176,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.