Hara Capital LLC Sells 330 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.8 %

BMY stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

