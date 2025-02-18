Top Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – February 17th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Zoetis are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical drugs and medications. Investing in pharmaceutical stocks can offer potential for financial growth and dividends, but also carries risks due to factors such as regulatory approvals, competition, and market demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $27.04 on Monday, hitting $844.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,943. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $794.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $845.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

ZTS traded down $7.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.78. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $200.53.

