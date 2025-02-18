The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.6% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 175,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

