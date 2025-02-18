PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 600.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

