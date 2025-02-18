Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Celanese Price Performance
Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 354,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.
Celanese Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.
Institutional Trading of Celanese
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
