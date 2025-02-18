Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 354,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Celanese by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Celanese by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Read Our Latest Report on CE

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.