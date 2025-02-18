Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

