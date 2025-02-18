Top Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – February 17th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Globant, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks typically represent companies engaged in activities such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain infrastructure development, or the creation of blockchain-based applications and services. Investors interested in gaining exposure to the potential growth of blockchain technology often consider investing in these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.50. 7,255,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.99. The stock has a market cap of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.11. 42,892,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,388,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,542,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 4.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.46 on Monday, hitting $224.28. 473,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,014. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $243.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $210.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 4,093,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,171,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FCN traded down $4.09 on Monday, hitting $187.32. 191,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.02. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $187.21 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Further Reading