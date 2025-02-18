Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $212,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.