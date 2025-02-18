Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

