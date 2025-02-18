Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNS. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 224,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

