Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 493,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $596,439.20. This trade represents a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 39,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,995 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

