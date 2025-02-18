HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOO opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.