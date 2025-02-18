Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,324 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Shopify were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Shopify by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.21.

Shopify stock opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

