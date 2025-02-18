Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0500 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $4,571.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00055087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004897 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

