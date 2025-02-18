DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,342,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,366,158. This represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock worth $47,082,888. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

