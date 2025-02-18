Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Alice Williams Buys 125 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams bought 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$272.69 ($173.69) per share, with a total value of A$34,086.00 ($21,710.83).

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

See Also

