Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.