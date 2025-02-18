Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Increases By 8.7%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after buying an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after buying an additional 461,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after buying an additional 1,284,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $718,013,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. 487,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,158. American International Group has a 12-month low of $68.04 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

