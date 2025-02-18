Hara Capital LLC Sells 570 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hara Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,859 shares of company stock valued at $41,161,496. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

