Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 364 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 454,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 187.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 211,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $107.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

