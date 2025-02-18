Short Interest in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 6.7%

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.27. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $160.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 million, a PE ratio of 204.14 and a beta of 0.10.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.9235 dividend. This is an increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.19%.

