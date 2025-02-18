Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.1 million.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

KIRK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,244. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.44. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

