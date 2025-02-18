Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.1 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s Trading Down 4.2 %
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kirkland’s
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.