Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.