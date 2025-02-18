Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
