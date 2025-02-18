Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $25.88 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after buying an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

