Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

