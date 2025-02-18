Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 7.8 %

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $682.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

