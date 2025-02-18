Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 7.8 %
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $682.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
