Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $240,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after buying an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

