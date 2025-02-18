Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0697 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.57 million and $11.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

