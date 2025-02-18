The Root Network Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, The Root Network has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. The Root Network has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and $4.80 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,354.11 or 0.99952012 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94,966.63 or 0.99545851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is therootnetwork.komi.io. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01535295 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,151,711.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

