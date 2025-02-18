Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.28 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $81.96 million and $10.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00034963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is btgofficial.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.