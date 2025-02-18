Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

