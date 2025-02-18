Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.77. 161,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

