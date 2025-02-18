Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,672. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 262.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 44,660.04% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

