Waycross Partners LLC Has $21.37 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $595.55 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.19. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

