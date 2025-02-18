iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 2063105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

