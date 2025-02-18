Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $202.96, with a volume of 1780143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.94.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 215.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after buying an additional 257,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after buying an additional 175,159 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2,782.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 54,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,024,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

