Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 764095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 939,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 114,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 219,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

