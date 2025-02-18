iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $64.22, with a volume of 201805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

