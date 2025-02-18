The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 26,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

