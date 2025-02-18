iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 31033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $639.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,136,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

