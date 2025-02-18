BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 10,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 351,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 826,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 95,464 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,052,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

