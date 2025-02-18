Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 3,685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.