Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,169 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
