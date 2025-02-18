Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.39 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $123.39 million and $20.97 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,502,602,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,502,602,368.72919729 with 770,589,709.05243893 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.78801333 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $21,231,626.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

