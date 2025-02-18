Key Financial Inc Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

