Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Venture Global Stock Performance

About Venture Global

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

