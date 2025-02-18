FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

FMC Stock Up 2.7 %

FMC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 272,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. FMC has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 74.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

